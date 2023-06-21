Obituary: Babcock, Richard, Jr.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Richard Babcock, Jr., of Palestine, WV, passed away on June 13, 2023, at his home. He was the son of the late Lena Weygant Babcock and Richard Babcock, Sr., of Newburgh, NY. He attended Walt Whitman Junior High School and retired as a truck driver. He attended Newark Christian Fellowship and enjoyed working as a mechanic on his equipment. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Brenda.

A celebration of life will be held Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 5:00 pm at Matheny Whited Funeral Home, Elizabeth, WV, officiated by Rev. Mark Lowe. Arrangements were entrusted to Matheny Whited Funeral Home of Elizabeth, WV.

