Obituary: Barker, M. Lisa

M. Lisa Barker, 54, of Parkersburg passed away June 12, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center following a brief illness.

She was born May 1, 1969 in Parkersburg, WV.

Lisa is survived by her husband Ron Barker, two sons Nathan Hall, Matthew Hall, two step sons Matthew Barker, Paul Barker, four grandchildren Chase, Katerina, Lilly, Kai and several other family members.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting with cremation arrangements.

