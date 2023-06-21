Obituary: Gherke, Mark Richard

Mark Richard Gherke
Mark Richard Gherke(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mark Richard Gherke, 60, of Parkersburg, passed away on June 18th, 2023. He was born November 21st, 1962, a son to Joyce Gherke and the late Richard A. Gherke. Mark was an avid bowler at Emerson Lanes and enjoyed spending time at the Fuller’s Cabin. He was deeply loved by his family and will be missed.

Surviving Mark along with his mother are his wife Alicia Gherke; son Stephen Gherke; daughter Bayley Gherke; grandchildren Addison and Cooper; Sister Rita, and brothers Patrick and William.

Mark is preceded in death by his father, Richard.

A memorial gathering time will be held Friday, June 23rd, from 6-8pm, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Strecker Cancer Emergency Fund at Belpre medical oncology. The family would like to thank Dr. Cawley and staff.

Full obituary can be read online at

www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia interstate fair
The West Virginia interstate fair and expo comes to town
Fireworks laws in the MOV
Roger Dale Waterman
Obituary: Waterman, Roger Dale
West Virginia interstate fair
West Virginia Interstate Fair opens its gates despite the day of rain
Obituary: Little, Ronald

Latest News

Obituary: Gregg, Gary R.
Obituary: Babcock, Richard, Jr.
Obituary: Barker, M. Lisa
Deborah L. Gray
Obituary: Gray, Deborah L.