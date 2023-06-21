Obituary: Gherke, Mark Richard

Mark Richard Gherke, 60, of Parkersburg, passed away on June 18th, 2023. He was born November 21st, 1962, a son to Joyce Gherke and the late Richard A. Gherke. Mark was an avid bowler at Emerson Lanes and enjoyed spending time at the Fuller’s Cabin. He was deeply loved by his family and will be missed.

Surviving Mark along with his mother are his wife Alicia Gherke; son Stephen Gherke; daughter Bayley Gherke; grandchildren Addison and Cooper; Sister Rita, and brothers Patrick and William.

Mark is preceded in death by his father, Richard.

A memorial gathering time will be held Friday, June 23rd, from 6-8pm, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Strecker Cancer Emergency Fund at Belpre medical oncology. The family would like to thank Dr. Cawley and staff.

