Obituary: Gray, Deborah L.

Deborah L. Gray age 67, of Caldwell, OH passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 18, 2023 at her home. She was born January 17, 1956 in Zanesville, OH a daughter of the late David L. and Dorthea Wycoff Shaw.

She will be remembered as being the happiest when spending time with her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister Donna Lee Shaw and brother Daniel L. Shaw.

Those left to cherish her memory are her three sons Chris (Jackie) Moushey of Cape Coral, FL, Johnny (Kayla) Gray of Caldwell, and Jared (Tiffany) Gray of Caldwell; grandchildren Dylan, Logan, Madison Cohen, Kaylee, Charlie, Parker, Cooper, and Odinn; siblings Dianna (Roger) Clark and Donald (Lisa) Shaw all of Caldwell; sister-in-law Donna A. Shaw of Caldwell. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends for visitation Tuesday, June 27, 2023 from 3:00 to 6:00 PM at the Chandler Funeral Home, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724. A funeral service will conclude visitation Tuesday at 6:00 PM in the Chandler Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Cameron Hayes officiating.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 10:00 AM at the Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Caldwell, where she will be laid to rest next to her parents. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be directed to the Noble County Color Guard c/o Caldwell VFW Post #4721, 514 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724.

Please join us in remembering Deborah by visiting her memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.