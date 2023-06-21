Obituary: Gregg, Gary R.

Gary R. Gregg, 78 of Parkersburg passed away June 21, 2023 at the Milestone Senior Assisted Living.

He was born in Wood County October 21, 1944 the son of the late Claement L. and Marjorie V. Neff Gregg.

He had worked as a Roofing Contractor with Gregg Roofing and was Methodist by faith.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Virginia Smith Gregg of Parkersburg;  His stepdaughter, Sherri Caplinger (Thomas) of Washington, WV. and one sister, Martha Cox of Belleville, WV.

He was preceded in death by his son, Larry Deem Gregg and one sister, Linda Lou Hendershot.

There will be no visitation or services.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

