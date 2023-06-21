Ohio AG warns of concert ticket scams

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) – With summer concerts in full swing scammers are looking to take advantage of fans.

This is especially the case with tickets to top artists like Taylor Swift.

Swift is coming to Cincinnati, Ohio, at the end of June and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is urging “Swifties” and other concertgoers to be mindful of scammers.

“The nosebleed seats are over a thousand bucks, so be mindful when buying resale tickets,” Yost said. “If it sounds too good to be true it probably is.”

Here are some tips for concertgoers:

Be skeptical of offers that are too good to be true.

Use reputable third-party resale sites.

Before providing any payment or personal information, do some research.

Be wary of sellers who change their tune on specific forms of payment.

Consider paying with a credit card.

Consumers who believe they have been defrauded should immediately report the details to the company they used to make the payment.

Ohioans can report scams to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioProtects.org or by calling 800-282-0515.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.