Ohio University releases plan to renew the College of Fine Arts

ATHENS, OH (WTAP) - Ohio University releases a new plan to renew the College of Fine Arts. This project includes several different ideas with the goal to enrich students’ education and bring the community together. The largest part of the plan is to create The Patton Arts Center. Due to the $50 million donation from the Violet Patton estate, there will be a brand new center of learning that will combine several areas of the arts. Some of these additions include both indoor and outdoor performance spaces, a 400 seat proscenium theater that sits on the corner of North Green, and allowing students of all majors to interact with one another.

The plan also includes massive renovations to previously existing buildings. Siegfried Hall and Kantner Hall will receive updates to its facilities to better accommodate for the College of Art + Design and additional rehearsal space.

“So in terms of our input into the economy, into our arts space, we are the leading anchor tenant of the region,” said Matthew Shaftel, Dean of the College of Fine Arts, on why this addition to Ohio University’s campus is so important to everyone in the school and community.

“So when you think about this investment in performing arts space and all the ancillaries that have to come along with that, we’re not just changing our campus or our students lives or our majors lives or all of the Ohio University students’ lives are even just Athens. We are changing southern Ohio,” Shaftel continued.

You can click here to learn more about the College of Fine Arts renewal strategy and view concepts of what the facility may look like.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.