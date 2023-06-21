Paving in Wirt County to close road

WIRT COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) – A road in Wirt County will be closed for more than a mile due to paving.

Wirt County Route 1 (Wigal Road) will be closed from milepost 0.40 to milepost 2.10 to the junction of County Route 20, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH).

CR 1 will be closed from Monday, June 26 to Friday, June 30, 2023.

The road will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The roadway will be closed; however, it will be open overnight.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.