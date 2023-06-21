United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley holds its largest day of action ever

Nearly 400 volunteers worked as individuals and groups at over 30 project sites across the Mid-Ohio Valley.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley held its largest Day of Action.

Nearly 400 volunteers worked as individuals and groups at over 30 project sites across the Mid-Ohio Valley.

United Way executive director Stacy DeCicco said the organizations in their nonprofit ecosystem are dedicated to serving others, which leaves a gap in work needed for each organization.

“The piece that’s often missed is the capacity of organizations and one of those things is the kind of projects that fall in today. It’s painting, it’s landscaping, it’s organizing inventory. It’s that sort of projects that sometimes continually shoved to the side and pushed down the road as we prioritize programs.”

The volunteers are made up of the non-profits corporate sponsors as well as civic groups wanting to assist with day-long beautification projects.

In addition to community service work, the United Way hosted a blood drive at Grand Central Mall.

DeCicco continued by giving thanks to all those who make events like this possible.

“This really is valuable. There’s always a way for people to make impact, whether they want to be a check writer, they want to be a time-giver, they want to be an advocate; there’s a space for everyone to growand better our community.”

Day of Action is an annual event recognized internationally...when individuals volunteer with the United Way to help improve their community.

This is the 7th day of action put on by the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

