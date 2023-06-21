Ways to stay safe when using fireworks this 4th of July

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - As firework sites being to open up for Fourth of July Marietta Fire Department Chief C.W. Durham hopes everyone stays safe when celebrating.

One simple way to stay safe is keeping fireworks away from the hands of kids according to Chief Durham.

“So, one of the primary things with fireworks is make sure you keep them out of the hands of children. They (the fireworks) should be in a responsible adult’s hands; to set them off, for lighting them, or possessing them. Even if you aren’t setting them off, make sure you have an adult taking care of them,” said Durham.

Keeping water nearby will help prevent fires from starting due to fireworks malfunctioning.

“When they go off, whether they go off correctly or have some sort of incident, make sure to soak them in water afterwards to make sure that they are completely safe and inert before disposing of them. Make sure to have some sort of extinguishing device or water or fire extinguisher; so you can have that readily available if you need it while launching them or immediately after,” stated Durham.

If something does happen, Chief Durham recommends calling 9-1-1 right away.

“If you have an incident while you are using fireworks, the first thing to do is call 9-1-1 and get help started that way, even if it’s a small fire that’s happened somewhere. Make sure you started help your way. A delay in response for emergency services can cause a small fire to get much bigger. Even if you think you can handle it go ahead and start us that way, and then you can call us back if something happens and you’ve taken care of the problem,” said Durham.

Launching fireworks in an open area and knowing regulations are also important according to Chief Durham.

“Just make sure you follow your state and local regulations for setting off fireworks; the dates, and what you’re actually allowed to set off. Make sure you’re doing it safely, make sure you are doing it away from people, away from buildings, and away from any flammable materials. That way you don’t cause any injuries or damage,” said Durham.

For more information on laws surrounding fire works in both Ohio and W.Va. you can visit Firework laws in the MOV.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.