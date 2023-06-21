What to do this summer in the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Greater Parkersburg Convention and Visitors Bureau president and chief executive officer, Mark Lewis said there is much to do in the area. From classic attractions like Blennerhassett Island and the Northbend Rail Trail to one of the newest attractions in Discovery World on Market.

Lewis also said there are many important events coming up both in and outside of the Parkersburg area.

“We’ve got ‘Taste and Tunes,’ which is a new event coming up in July. We’ve got all of the old standbys. Honey Festival, Harvest Moon, Homecoming. There’s always attractions, activities and events to do,” Lewis said. “And greaterparkersburg.com has all that information.”

If you would like more information on what is available in the area to do this summer, you can go to the Parkersburg CVB.

Notable events coming to Marietta include:

Summer Concert Series at The Adelphia ( event information

People Bank Theatre ( event information

Marietta Riverfront Roar (July 8-10)

Harmar Days (July 29 & 30)

Rivers Trails and Ales (Aug. 12 & 13)

