Willow Center’s cookout kicked off Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraising

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg group used a celebration to jump start fundraising for their Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Last year Willow Center surpassed their goal of $1,000 for Alzheimer’s research by raising $1,500.

The center not only celebrated by having a cookout Wednesday but used it as a way to start raising funds for this year.

Willow Center’s Director of Admissions and Marketing Pamela Addis shared why they continue to raise money for Alzheimer’s research.

“I think everybody knows someone that has Alzheimer’s or has lost a relative to Alzheimer’s Disease. So I think it’s important to support research and help find ways to help caregivers and patients who are suffering from that disease,” said Addis.

Between a raffle and a bake sale, they raised over $300 towards their goal of $1,500 for this year’s walk.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place September 30 this year in Williamstown.

For more information on the walk you can visit Alzheimer’s Association - MOV Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

