Woman accused of posing as CPS investigator, trying to lure 4-year-old boy

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – An Ohio woman is accused of posing as a child protective services agent and trying to lure a 4-year-old boy away from his home.

Court records show she did it “in an attempt to scare the parents” whom she did not know.

Lisa Nacrelli, 44, was caught on security camera video trying to lure the child away from his home last Saturday.

“[She] touched him uncomfortably enough to where he put his hands up,” his father told WXIX. “We’ve taught him stranger danger, and he put his hands up and said, ‘I have to go talk to my mom.’”

The boy’s mother came outside, and the suspect – later identified by police as Nacrelli – claimed she was with CPS to do an inspection.

The father said he thinks the woman had a counterfeit CPS badge.

He said they allowed her to inspect their home, and then she left.

Norwood police arrested Nacrelli on Monday, and she was charged with child enticement and held overnight at the Hamilton County Justice Center. Additional charges of burglary and personating an officer were filed Tuesday, police said.

An affidavit signed by Nacrelli and filed on Monday reads, “I had been drinking since I woke up that morning. I walked to Kroger to get more beer on the walk home I saw a young child that I felt wasn’t being supervised so in an attempt to scare the parent I pretended to be from CPS.”

Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Tyrone Yates set Nacrelli’s bond at 10% of $10,000, so she could be released after paying $1,000. He also instructed Nacrelli to have no contact with the boy and wear an electronic monitoring device if she is released.

Officials at Hamilton County Department of Job and Family Services say that anytime a parent is concerned over the legitimacy of a person contacting them, they should call 513-241-KIDS.

