Wood Co. Senior Citizens Assoc. distributing senior meal vouchers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Senior Citizens Association is offering seniors with meal vouchers which can be used at local farmers markets.

Officials with the organization said this annual distribution usually goes out quickly and it is a great opportunity to help these residents with grocery expenses.

“We have seen a big influx of people because of the cost of groceries and food rising,” Wood Co. Senior Citizens Assoc. human resources coordinator, Emily Ghonimy said. “These vouchers are a way for people to get access to fresh produce throughout the summer. Instead of costing an arm and a leg, they have a discount. So, that really helps.”

These vouchers are funded through the Department of Agriculture.

If you are looking to receive one of these vouchers, you will need your I.D. card and be at least 65 years old. Distribution for these vouchers will be continuing on June 22nd, 27th and 28th from 1-3:30 p.m. at the senior center in Parkersburg.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.