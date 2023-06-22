American Red Cross sees sharp decline in blood donations

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The American Red Cross depends on blood donations to respond to disasters and accidents and to save lives. But right now, they’re facing a problem.

“Through May and June, we started experiencing nationwide a significant drop-off in blood donations,” said Sharon Kesselring, Executive Director of the Ohio River Valley Red Cross. “It’s something that we actually experience every year, but this year was truly significant.”

Kesselring said the drop-off could be attributable to people just wanting to get out and enjoy the summer.

“This year in particular, people are very anxious to have a lot of fun activities, go on vacation, a lot of family gatherings, things like that,” she said. “And unfortunately, that takes away any kind of focus on some of those really important things in life, including the fact that we need an adequate blood supply on the shelf at all times, ready when an individual actually needs the blood.”

Regardless of why people aren’t donating, Kesselring said it’s a big problem for people who need blood, for any reason. “There is no substitute for human blood,” she said. “You can’t just pull it out of thin air when somebody’s laying in a hospital needing blood.”

Due to the shortage of donations, Kesselring said it’s more important than ever for people to donate if they can. “Any type of blood -- we need to make sure we have it available. It’s going to go a long way to helping us start to buck-up those reserves again, and making sure that we have an adequate supply.”

Kesselring said that thanks to the Red Cross Blood Donation app it’s easy to see where you can donate nearby and sign up to give. You can find out how to donate at the Red Cross website.

The Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive on July 3 at Fairlawn Baptist Church in Parkersburg, and Kesselring said they still have a lot of slots available.

