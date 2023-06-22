Animal expert Jack Hanna ‘no longer recognizes most family members’ due to Alzheimer’s, family says

Jack Hanna, pictured here in May 2011, retired from public life in 2021 due to his Alzheimer's...
Jack Hanna, pictured here in May 2011, retired from public life in 2021 due to his Alzheimer's diagnosis.(Cropped NPS / Erin Whittaker / CC BY 2.5)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) – Famous animal expert Jack Hanna no longer recognizes most family members due to his advanced Alzheimer’s disease, his family said.

In an interview with the Columbus Dispatch, the beloved former zookeeper’s family said the disease progressed much faster than they imagined.

In 2021, Hanna announced he was retiring from public life due to his Alzheimer’s diagnosis, which he was diagnosed with in 2019.

Hanna retired from being the director of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in December 2020 after 42 years.

He was known for regular appearances on talk shows and for his own shows, including “Animal Adventures,” “Into the Wild” and “Wild Countdown.”

Hanna’s family told the Columbus Dispatch that they wanted to share his story with Alzheimer’s to let other families struggling with the disease know that they aren’t alone.

After a life of being in the spotlight, the 76-year-old now spends his days at home in Bigfork, Montana with his wife of 54 years, Suzi, and their dog, Brassy.

“My husband is still in there somewhere,” his wife told the publication. “There are still those sweet, tender moments – you know, pieces of him that made me and the rest of the world fall in love with him. It’s hard. Real hard some days. But he took care of me all those years, and so it’s my turn to take care of him.”

His wife also said she plans to cherish the rest of their days together, with help from their three daughters.

“The Jack people knew isn’t here anymore, but pieces of my husband are. And I’m going to hang onto them for as long as I can,” she said.

