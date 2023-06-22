The annual Fireman’s Festival is this weekend

By Laura Bowen
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Ohio (WTAP) - The Newport Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Fireman’s Festival is coming up this weekend.

There will be a parade, fireworks, live music, hayrides, inflatables, and more.

This year will mark the event’s 66th year.

Festivities will be happening this Saturday at 38350 State Route Seven in Newport, Ohio.

The parade starts at 1pm.

You can find more details on Newport Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page.

