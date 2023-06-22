Arts and entertainment events happening June 22nd-25th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Joe Oliverio joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley.
By Henry Grof
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, June 22nd

  • Artist Display- Joyce Boone: Watercolor and Alcohol Ink @ WesBanco
  • West Virginia Interstate Fair and Exposition @ West Virginia Interstate Fairgrounds
  • Camp Crawdad 6:00am - 6:00pm @ DuPont Recreation Area
  • Jr. Chef Cooking Camp: South of the Border- ages 8-16 9am - 12:00pm @ The Changed Plate
  • 4 Ever Wild Safari STEAM Camp- ages 4- Kindergarten 10-12:00pm @ Discovery World
  • Family Neighborhood Scavenger Hunt 10:00am - 6:00pm @ Marietta Public Library
  • Sandra King and Jerre Watkins Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Roots to Rhythm Drum Circle 10:30am @ Belpre Public Library
  • Lego Landmarks- ages 5-12 11:00am - 6:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Pub Food Dinner Cooking Class 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ The Changed Plate
  • Roots to Rhythm- Drum Circle 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch
  • Clay Hand Building Learnshop: Mushroom Planters 5:00pm - 8:00pm @ The Watering Can
  • Captain’s Dinner Cruise 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Introduction to Genealogy 6:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Process Art For Grown Ups 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Artsbridge Summer Music Series 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Music in the Park 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Muskingum Park
  • Weekend Pass: Bret Michaels, Kingfish, Craig Morgan 8:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Friday, June 23rd

  • Artist Display- Joyce Boone: Watercolor and Alcohol Ink @ WesBanco
  • Back Home Festival@ New Martinsville WV
  • West Virginia Interstate Fair and Exposition @ West Virginia Interstate Fairgrounds
  • Camp Crawdad 6:00am - 6:00pm @ DuPont Recreation Area
  • Jr. Chef Cooking Camp: South of the Border- ages 8-16 9 - 12:00pm @ The Changed Plate
  • Tube-A- Rama 9:00am - 4:00pm @ Hocking River
  • 4 Ever Wild Safari STEAM Camp- ages 4- Kindergarten 10 - 12:00pm @ Discovery World
  • Family Neighborhood Scavenger Hunt 10:00am - 6:00pm @ Marietta Public Library
  • Sandra King and Jerre Watkins Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Story Time with Ms. Edie- ages 3-5 10:30am - 11:30am @ Williamstown Public Library
  • Can We Play? Learn a new game! 11:30am - 12:30pm @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch
  • Charity Crafting Club 1:00pm - 4:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
  • Small Fry Tales: Summer Edition- ages 4-5 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ South Pkb Public Library
  • Teen Hangout- ages 12-19 3:00pm - 4:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Date Night Cooking Class: Pan Seared Salmon 4:30pm - 6:30pm @ The Changed Plate
  • Authentic Italian Dinner 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar
  • Paint and Sip- ages 21+/ Floral Frida 5:00pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Adult Craft- Marbelized Coffee Mugs 5:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • RB3- Blennerhassett Live! 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • Christone Kingfish Ingram 7:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
  • Vienna Family Fun Weekend 7:00pm - 9:00pm @ Spencer Park Vienna WV
  • Abernathy in Marietta by Jason Half 8:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
  • The Play that Goes Wrong 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
  • Weekend Pass: Bret Michaels, Kingfish, Craig Morgan 8:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
  • Live Music with John Richards 9:00pm - 11:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar

Saturday, June 24th

  • 24K in a day- Jumping Jacks @ Rockstar Wellness LLC 225 2nd St Marietta
  • Artist Display- Joyce Boone: Watercolor and Alcohol Ink @ WesBanco
  • Back Home Festival@ New Martinsville WV
  • West Virginia Interstate Fair and Exposition @ West Virginia Interstate Fairgrounds
  • Clean Up Event 9:00am - 12:00pm @ Erikson All Sports Facility- Parkersburg
  • Summer Solstice Yoga Retreat 9:00am @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • Tube-A- Rama 9:00am - 4:00pm @ Hocking River
  • Family Neighborhood Scavenger Hunt 10:00am - 6:00pm @ Marietta Public Library
  • Food Truck and Goat Yoga 10:00am - 6:00pm @ Butcher Family Farm
  • Vienna Family Fun Weekend 10:00am - 10:30pm @ Spencer Park Vienna WV
  • Beginners Ukelele Workshop- ages 7-12 11:00am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Marietta Main Street’s Shop Hop 11:00am - 4:00pm @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District
  • Foam Party 12:00pm @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch
  • True Crime Book Club 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Authentic Italian Dinner 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar
  • The Troy Burns Family Live in Concert 6:00pm @ The Old Cornerstone Gospel Church
  • Abernathy in Marietta by Jason Half 8:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
  • The Play that Goes Wrong 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
  • Weekend Pass: Bret Michaels, Kingfish, Craig Morgan 8:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Sunday, June 25th

  • Back Home Festival@ New Martinsville WV
  • Sunday Funday at the Lafayette Hotel 7:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
  • Art on the Island: Fireworks- ages 16+ 8:00am - 9:00am @ Blennerhassett Island State Park
  • Muskingum River Day Cruise 9:00am - 7:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Summer Solstice Yoga Retreat 9:00am @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • Tube-A- Rama 9:00am - 4:00pm @ Hocking River
  • Family Neighborhood Scavenger Hunt 10:00am - 6:00pm @ Marietta Public Library
  • ABC Players presents The Lion in Winter 2:00pm @ Stuart’s Opera House
  • The Play that Goes Wrong 2:30pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
  • Abernathy in Marietta 3:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
  • Murder Mystery Dinner 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Blennerhassett Island State Park
  • Auditions: Blithe Spirit by Noel Coward 7:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players

