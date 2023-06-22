Arts and entertainment events happening June 22nd-25th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
Jun. 22, 2023
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, June 22nd
- Artist Display- Joyce Boone: Watercolor and Alcohol Ink @ WesBanco
- West Virginia Interstate Fair and Exposition @ West Virginia Interstate Fairgrounds
- Camp Crawdad 6:00am - 6:00pm @ DuPont Recreation Area
- Jr. Chef Cooking Camp: South of the Border- ages 8-16 9am - 12:00pm @ The Changed Plate
- 4 Ever Wild Safari STEAM Camp- ages 4- Kindergarten 10-12:00pm @ Discovery World
- Family Neighborhood Scavenger Hunt 10:00am - 6:00pm @ Marietta Public Library
- Sandra King and Jerre Watkins Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Roots to Rhythm Drum Circle 10:30am @ Belpre Public Library
- Lego Landmarks- ages 5-12 11:00am - 6:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Pub Food Dinner Cooking Class 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ The Changed Plate
- Roots to Rhythm- Drum Circle 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch
- Clay Hand Building Learnshop: Mushroom Planters 5:00pm - 8:00pm @ The Watering Can
- Captain’s Dinner Cruise 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Introduction to Genealogy 6:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Process Art For Grown Ups 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Artsbridge Summer Music Series 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
- Music in the Park 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Muskingum Park
- Weekend Pass: Bret Michaels, Kingfish, Craig Morgan 8:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
Friday, June 23rd
- Artist Display- Joyce Boone: Watercolor and Alcohol Ink @ WesBanco
- Back Home Festival@ New Martinsville WV
- West Virginia Interstate Fair and Exposition @ West Virginia Interstate Fairgrounds
- Camp Crawdad 6:00am - 6:00pm @ DuPont Recreation Area
- Jr. Chef Cooking Camp: South of the Border- ages 8-16 9 - 12:00pm @ The Changed Plate
- Tube-A- Rama 9:00am - 4:00pm @ Hocking River
- 4 Ever Wild Safari STEAM Camp- ages 4- Kindergarten 10 - 12:00pm @ Discovery World
- Family Neighborhood Scavenger Hunt 10:00am - 6:00pm @ Marietta Public Library
- Sandra King and Jerre Watkins Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Story Time with Ms. Edie- ages 3-5 10:30am - 11:30am @ Williamstown Public Library
- Can We Play? Learn a new game! 11:30am - 12:30pm @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch
- Charity Crafting Club 1:00pm - 4:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
- Small Fry Tales: Summer Edition- ages 4-5 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ South Pkb Public Library
- Teen Hangout- ages 12-19 3:00pm - 4:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Date Night Cooking Class: Pan Seared Salmon 4:30pm - 6:30pm @ The Changed Plate
- Authentic Italian Dinner 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar
- Paint and Sip- ages 21+/ Floral Frida 5:00pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Adult Craft- Marbelized Coffee Mugs 5:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- RB3- Blennerhassett Live! 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
- Christone Kingfish Ingram 7:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
- Vienna Family Fun Weekend 7:00pm - 9:00pm @ Spencer Park Vienna WV
- Abernathy in Marietta by Jason Half 8:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
- The Play that Goes Wrong 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
- Weekend Pass: Bret Michaels, Kingfish, Craig Morgan 8:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
- Live Music with John Richards 9:00pm - 11:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar
Saturday, June 24th
- 24K in a day- Jumping Jacks @ Rockstar Wellness LLC 225 2nd St Marietta
- Artist Display- Joyce Boone: Watercolor and Alcohol Ink @ WesBanco
- Back Home Festival@ New Martinsville WV
- West Virginia Interstate Fair and Exposition @ West Virginia Interstate Fairgrounds
- Clean Up Event 9:00am - 12:00pm @ Erikson All Sports Facility- Parkersburg
- Summer Solstice Yoga Retreat 9:00am @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
- Tube-A- Rama 9:00am - 4:00pm @ Hocking River
- Family Neighborhood Scavenger Hunt 10:00am - 6:00pm @ Marietta Public Library
- Food Truck and Goat Yoga 10:00am - 6:00pm @ Butcher Family Farm
- Vienna Family Fun Weekend 10:00am - 10:30pm @ Spencer Park Vienna WV
- Beginners Ukelele Workshop- ages 7-12 11:00am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Marietta Main Street’s Shop Hop 11:00am - 4:00pm @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District
- Foam Party 12:00pm @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch
- True Crime Book Club 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Authentic Italian Dinner 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar
- The Troy Burns Family Live in Concert 6:00pm @ The Old Cornerstone Gospel Church
- Abernathy in Marietta by Jason Half 8:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
- The Play that Goes Wrong 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
- Weekend Pass: Bret Michaels, Kingfish, Craig Morgan 8:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
Sunday, June 25th
- Back Home Festival@ New Martinsville WV
- Sunday Funday at the Lafayette Hotel 7:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
- Art on the Island: Fireworks- ages 16+ 8:00am - 9:00am @ Blennerhassett Island State Park
- Muskingum River Day Cruise 9:00am - 7:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Summer Solstice Yoga Retreat 9:00am @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
- Tube-A- Rama 9:00am - 4:00pm @ Hocking River
- Family Neighborhood Scavenger Hunt 10:00am - 6:00pm @ Marietta Public Library
- ABC Players presents The Lion in Winter 2:00pm @ Stuart’s Opera House
- The Play that Goes Wrong 2:30pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
- Abernathy in Marietta 3:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
- Murder Mystery Dinner 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Blennerhassett Island State Park
- Auditions: Blithe Spirit by Noel Coward 7:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
