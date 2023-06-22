Former director sentenced for theft of $2.3 million

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - The former Athens Metro Housing Executive Director faces at least five years in prison after admitting to stealing more than $2.3 million from the agency.

According to a news release from the Ohio State Auditor’s Office, Jodi K. Rickard was sentenced to 8-12 years in prison.

The release says that Rickard pleaded guilty to two counts of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, one count of theft in office, one count of aggravated theft of $1.5 million or more, one count of telecommunications fraud, one count of tampering with evidence, and one count of tampering with records.

An investigation by the state’s Special Investigation Unit found that Rickard took $2.3 million from the Athens Metro Housing Authority and used it for personal purposes. The money was taken from January 2008 until December 2022.

As part of the plea agreement, Rickard must pay more than $2.3 million in restitution to the AMHA. She also will forfeit her bank and retirement accounts and property and accounts she held with her husband, who was not charged in the case.

Rickard will be eligible for release after five years in prison.

