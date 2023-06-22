HunterGirl will headline for Belpre Homecoming

HunterGirl will be headlining the 2023 Belpre Homecoming.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Belpre Homecoming Committee has officially announced this year’s headliner.

HunterGirl will be performing on Saturday August 5th. She’s a country artist who was the 2022 American Idol runner-up.

According to the homecoming committee’s Chuck Lipps, she’s the second American Idol finalist who’s performed for Belpre Homecoming.

Lipps said there’s a variety of music acts this year.

“We’ve got something for everybody there. We have contemporary Christian, we have country, and we have classic rock, and I think that appeals to everybody.”

Other acts include Contemporary Christian Artist Hannah Kerr as well as a Foreigner tribute band.

