Information from insurance companies on the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers continue, we talked with a local insurance agent to help teens and families.

There are several ways to stay safe according to Waters Insurance Agency’s Agent Amy Caruthers.

This can include; not driving distracted or under the influence, limiting the number of teens in the vehicle, and avoiding driving during late night hours.

Caruthers went on to provide information that will help if you get into a crash.

“If you are in an accident; don’t panic, don’t flee the scene, and stay calm. Report the accident; call the police. They will do a detailed report for you. That is very helpful when it comes to settling a claim to know exactly what happened in the accident,” said Caruthers.

A driving course will not only help you with driving but also lower your insurance rate according to Caruthers.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.