Information from insurance companies on the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers

Insurance companies on 100 deadliest days
Insurance companies on 100 deadliest days(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers continue, we talked with a local insurance agent to help teens and families.

There are several ways to stay safe according to Waters Insurance Agency’s Agent Amy Caruthers.

This can include; not driving distracted or under the influence, limiting the number of teens in the vehicle, and avoiding driving during late night hours.

Caruthers went on to provide information that will help if you get into a crash.

“If you are in an accident; don’t panic, don’t flee the scene, and stay calm. Report the accident; call the police. They will do a detailed report for you. That is very helpful when it comes to settling a claim to know exactly what happened in the accident,” said Caruthers.

A driving course will not only help you with driving but also lower your insurance rate according to Caruthers.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An exciting year for our sun is ahead!
An exciting year for our sun is ahead!
Fire truck and vehicle get into a wreck.
Parkersburg fire truck and another vehicle get into a wreck
West Virginia interstate fair
West Virginia Interstate Fair opens its gates despite the day of rain
Roger Dale Waterman
Obituary: Waterman, Roger Dale
Mark Richard Gherke
Obituary: Gherke, Mark Richard

Latest News

American Red Cross sees sharp decline in blood donations
American Red Cross sees sharp decline in blood donations
PACF finding hidden gems
PACF is finding hidden gems in the community
Wood County Commissioners set date to select opioid settlement regional director
Wood County Commissioners set date to select opioid settlement regional director
.
Former director sentenced for theft of $2.3 million