K-9 Brody brings gold medal home to Washington County

K-9 Brody and his handler deputy Mike Harlow placed first in explosives detection during the Ohio Police and Fire Games in Canton, Ohio.
K-9 Brody wearing the medals he has won over the years at the Ohio Police and Fire Games.
K-9 Brody wearing the medals he has won over the years at the Ohio Police and Fire Games.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - K-9 Brody of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office won a gold medal for explosives detection.

K-9 Brody and his handler deputy Mike Harlow recently took their talents to the Ohio Police and Fire Games in Canton, Ohio.

The competition is open to all K-9′s actively working for law enforcement, military or public safety agencies.

Deputy Harlow said he is not surprised by the first-place finish.

“We did it in 2019, 2021 and this year we did it. Each time we’ve done it he has medaled. It’s all him, he’s a pretty good dog. It’s nice to get gold but it’s not really a shock because he is so reliable in what he does.”

K-9 Brody was able to enjoy some celebratory hamburgers after he returned home with the gold medal.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

