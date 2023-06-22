Obituary: Crouser, Donald Wayne

Donald Wayne Crouser, 66, of Belpre, Ohio passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at his residence.

He was born May 14, 1957 in Parkersburg, son of the late Donald Eugene and Lola Jean Fuller Crouser.

Wayne graduated from Belpre High School and the Devry Technical Institute in Columbus Ohio. He was a keen observer of the human race, an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and a lover of nature and animals, old westerns and card playing.

Wayne was a banking equipment service wizard, who most recently worked for B. D. & E and was highly esteemed by his colleagues and customers.

Wayne loved his family and friends with a profound and unshakable caring and devotion. He was quick to lend a hand to help or to heal, an ear to listen, or words to comfort. He is survived by two sons, Seth Crouser of Akron, OH, Zachary Crouser (Cassie) of Little Hocking, OH; two grandchildren, Kathryn and Izabelle Bond both of Little Hocking; his forever person, Kathy Wolfe-Crouser of Fleming, OH; one sister, Tammy Coe (Dan) of Inverness, FL; one niece, Danielle Coe and one nephew Clayton Coe; and beloved dog Brodie.

In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by two sisters, Beverly Ann Crouser, Kimberly Kay Masters; a cousin Bill Patterson; a dog “Ish”, a horse “Bart” and “Fred” the cat.

Wayne touched many lives with his kindness and he will be deeply and forever missed by his family and friends.

Per the wishes of Wayne and his family, there will be no formal visitation or service, however an informal memorial service will be held later this summer at a date and location TBD. For anyone interested in attending or offering condolences, please email doncrouser0@gmail.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.