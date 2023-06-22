Obituary: Kelley, Nichole Danielle

Nichole Danielle Kelley, 31, of Parkersburg, WV passed away June 16, 2023, following injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was born May 1, 1992, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of Malinda Vandergrift of Parkersburg and William Kelley III of Elizabeth, WV.

Nichole graduated from Parkersburg South High School. She loved helping people and being with her family.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by two daughters, Brelynn Fulks of Parkersburg and Brilynn Kirk of Marietta, OH; one son, Vander Michael Kelley of Parkersburg; two sisters, Kylee Flinn of Belpre, OH and Lindsey Davidson of Lubeck, WV; one brother, Patrick Kelley of Elizabeth; her maternal grandmother, Debara Vandergrift of Parkersburg; the father of her children and best friend, Michael Kirk.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Michael Vandergrift and her paternal grandfather, Red Kelley.

Services for Nichole will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, June 26, 2023, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg with Pastor Ron Hendershot officiating. Visitation will take place from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St. is honored to serve the family.

