Obituary: McGuire, Harold S.

Harold S. McGuire
Harold S. McGuire(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Harold S. McGuire, 67, of Harrisville, WV, departed this life on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at WVU Medicine Camden Clark in Parkersburg, WV.  He was born April 4, 1956 in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Harold K. and Wanda L. (Swisher) McGuire.

He was a proud graduate of Harrisville High School with the class of 1975.  During high school, Harold began working at Troy Mills, LLC of Harrisville, WV and worked for them for over 35 years until his retirement.  He attended the Harrisville Apostolic Church and loved nature.  He enjoyed being outside, feeding the animals, and watching the birds.  He loved being around his grandchildren and being a pleasant counselor for his family.

He is survived by his daughters, Roberta Newlon (Joe) of Heath, OH and Becky McGuire of Stewart, OH; grandchildren, Kenneth Steven Holbert, Natasha Farrow, Shianna Holbert; great grandchildren, Elgha Holbert and Hunter Holbert; sister, Mary Tichnell of Macfarlan, WV; mother of his children, Tina Frederick of Mineral Wells, WV; mother-in-law, Betty Frederick of Harrisville, WV, along with loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Dorothy “Janie” McGuire; grandson, Dakota Farrow; sister, Judy Jones; niece, Marcella Toppings, and father-in-law, Dallas Frederick.

Funeral services will be 1 pm, Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV with Pastor Alan Adams officiating.  Burial will follow in the Swisher Cemetery.  Visitation will take place from 11 am-1 pm on Sunday, at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An exciting year for our sun is ahead!
An exciting year for our sun is ahead!
Fire truck and vehicle get into a wreck.
Parkersburg fire truck and another vehicle get into a wreck
West Virginia interstate fair
West Virginia Interstate Fair opens its gates despite the day of rain
Roger Dale Waterman
Obituary: Waterman, Roger Dale
Mark Richard Gherke
Obituary: Gherke, Mark Richard

Latest News

Donald Wayne Crouser
Obituary: Crouser, Donald Wayne
Alfred L. Tichnell
Obituary: Tichnell, Alfred L.
Nichole Danielle Kelley
Obituary: Kelley, Nichole Danielle
Obituary: Gregg, Gary R.