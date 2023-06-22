Obituary: McGuire, Harold S.

Harold S. McGuire, 67, of Harrisville, WV, departed this life on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at WVU Medicine Camden Clark in Parkersburg, WV. He was born April 4, 1956 in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Harold K. and Wanda L. (Swisher) McGuire.

He was a proud graduate of Harrisville High School with the class of 1975. During high school, Harold began working at Troy Mills, LLC of Harrisville, WV and worked for them for over 35 years until his retirement. He attended the Harrisville Apostolic Church and loved nature. He enjoyed being outside, feeding the animals, and watching the birds. He loved being around his grandchildren and being a pleasant counselor for his family.

He is survived by his daughters, Roberta Newlon (Joe) of Heath, OH and Becky McGuire of Stewart, OH; grandchildren, Kenneth Steven Holbert, Natasha Farrow, Shianna Holbert; great grandchildren, Elgha Holbert and Hunter Holbert; sister, Mary Tichnell of Macfarlan, WV; mother of his children, Tina Frederick of Mineral Wells, WV; mother-in-law, Betty Frederick of Harrisville, WV, along with loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Dorothy “Janie” McGuire; grandson, Dakota Farrow; sister, Judy Jones; niece, Marcella Toppings, and father-in-law, Dallas Frederick.

Funeral services will be 1 pm, Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV with Pastor Alan Adams officiating. Burial will follow in the Swisher Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 11 am-1 pm on Sunday, at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

