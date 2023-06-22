Obituary: Tichnell, Alfred L.

Alfred L. Tichnell, 88, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late Lummie and Rena Moore Tichnell. Alfred attended Sams Creek School and worked as a union sheet metal worker, Local #33, Ravens Metal in Elizabethand attended Macfarlan Community Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and music, singing and playing the guitar, mandolin and fiddle. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings Paul Tichnell, Willard Tichnell, Enid Moore, Dorothy Hardy, Mildred Copen and Boone Tichnell.

Surviving are his wife Karen; his children Debbie Joseph, Greg (Natasha) Tichnell and Kim (Mike Ayers) Cheeseman; grandchildren Adam (Lisa) Cheeseman, Tracy (Jared) Galloway, Ryan Joseph, Kelly (Denton) Bell, Eric (Jaci) Cheeseman, Nicole (Tracy Allen) Joseph and Katie (Kalob) Bell; great-grandchildren Aleigh, Addy and Anna Cheeseman, Mallory, Paisley and Emma Bell, Kaylen, Eyan, Bryce, Brayden and Cayden Galloway and Kane Bell; a brother Jackie Lee Tichnell and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be Monday, June 26, 2023, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Matheny Whited Funeral in Elizabeth, WV. Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Officiating the service will be Reverend Nathan Copen and Adam Cheeseman. Interment will follow at K of P Cemetery in Elizabeth, WV. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Tichnell family.

