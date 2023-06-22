PACF is finding hidden gems in the community

PACF finding hidden gems
PACF finding hidden gems(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Area Community Foundation (PACF) is celebrating their Diamond Anniversary by finding Hidden Gems.

The PACF has been around for 60 years helping the community by dispersing donations they have received.

As part of their Diamond Anniversary, they are bringing light to some local hidden gems.

PACF’s co-Executive Director Fred Rader shared who these hidden gems are.

“People who reflect our values, and maybe don’t get as much recognition as other people do. They are the kind of people that make a community a really great place to live,” according to Rader.

The values they looked for are learning; generosity; integrity; partnering; and inclusiveness.

They have 34 “Hidden Gems” and at their celebrations they will highlight five of them as “Diamond Anniversary Gems” to represent their values.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An exciting year for our sun is ahead!
An exciting year for our sun is ahead!
Fire truck and vehicle get into a wreck.
Parkersburg fire truck and another vehicle get into a wreck
West Virginia interstate fair
West Virginia Interstate Fair opens its gates despite the day of rain
Roger Dale Waterman
Obituary: Waterman, Roger Dale
Mark Richard Gherke
Obituary: Gherke, Mark Richard

Latest News

American Red Cross sees sharp decline in blood donations
American Red Cross sees sharp decline in blood donations
Wood County Commissioners set date to select opioid settlement regional director
Wood County Commissioners set date to select opioid settlement regional director
Insurance companies on 100 deadliest days
Information from insurance companies on the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers
.
Former director sentenced for theft of $2.3 million