PACF is finding hidden gems in the community

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Area Community Foundation (PACF) is celebrating their Diamond Anniversary by finding Hidden Gems.

The PACF has been around for 60 years helping the community by dispersing donations they have received.

As part of their Diamond Anniversary, they are bringing light to some local hidden gems.

PACF’s co-Executive Director Fred Rader shared who these hidden gems are.

“People who reflect our values, and maybe don’t get as much recognition as other people do. They are the kind of people that make a community a really great place to live,” according to Rader.

The values they looked for are learning; generosity; integrity; partnering; and inclusiveness.

They have 34 “Hidden Gems” and at their celebrations they will highlight five of them as “Diamond Anniversary Gems” to represent their values.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.