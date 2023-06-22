Parkersburg fire truck and another vehicle get into a wreck

Fire truck and vehicle get into a wreck.
Fire truck and vehicle get into a wreck.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg fire truck and another vehicle got into a wreck Wednesday evening.

According to officials, no one was taken to the hospital.

The fire truck will be taken out of service for repairs, according to Fire Chief Matthews. There was damage to its front bumper, lights, siren, and a little bit of its body.

The truck was not on call.

The incident happened on Fifth and Avery Street.

That is all the information available at the moment.

