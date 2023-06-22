PTSD resources and information for veterans and civilians

Post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD is a psychiatric disorder that may occur in people who have experienced or witnessed a traumatic event.
988 offers 24/7 call, text and chat access to trained crisis counselors.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - In recognition of PTSD Awareness Month, the Washington County Veterans Services Office is spreading awareness of post-traumatic stress disorder resources.

Post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD is a psychiatric disorder that may occur in people who have experienced or witnessed a traumatic event.

While anyone can suffer from PTSD, veterans are more likely to have a post-traumatic-stress disorder, according to data from the National Center for PTSD.

Tom Kukulka of the Washington County Veterans Services Office has seen first-hand the improvement treatment and therapy can have on someone’s quality of life.

“The treatment works. My veterans that come through my office are helped. They live a productive life, and their families are put back together.”

Kukulka encourages those in need to call 988 for the veteran and civilian crisis line.

988 offers 24/7 call, text and chat access to trained crisis counselors. 1-800-273-8255 is the number to dial for landlines.

More information can be found HERE

