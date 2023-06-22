Wood County Commissioners set date to select opioid settlement regional director

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Regional leaders in the Mid-Ohio Valley will soon meet to decide who will represent their interests on the board that will determine how to spend nearly 3/4 of the over $1 billion awarded to West Virginia in opioid settlements.

Representatives from each of the counties and municipalities in the West Virginia Opioid Settlement Region 3 will meet on July 12 to select their regional representative, as per a motion passed Thursday by the Wood County Commissioners. Alongside Wood County, Region 3 includes Tyler, Pleasants, Ritchie, Wirt, Calhoun, Roane, and Jackson Counties.

The regional representative will sit on the West Virginia First Foundation Board established by the West Virginia First Memorandum of Understanding. The board will consist of 11 members, with five appointed by the governor, subject to confirmation by the senate, and five selected by the local governments inside each of the five opioid settlement regions.

Wood County Commission President Blair Couch shared some of the priorities he’d like to see the Foundation keep in mind as it addresses the opioid epidemic. “What’s an improved outcome?” he said. “No overdose deaths and lower overdose amounts. It’s very interesting -- how do you try to stop this or lessen its impact on communities? That’s a real key.”

The July 12 meeting will take place virtually via Microsoft Teams. It will be open to the public, though there will not be time set aside for public comment

During their June 22 meeting, the Wood County Commissioners also signed off on a maintenance agreement for the county’s election equipment. Commission President Blair Couch also swore in Carter Agnew as a Wood County Deputy Sheriff, and the commissioners reappointed Jeff Hamric to the Wood County Civil Service Commission

