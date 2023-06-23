Amber Alert issued for missing teen reportedly taken by masked men

Anita Hooper was reportedly abducted.
Anita Hooper was reportedly abducted.(Durham Police Department)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Police in Durham, North Carolina, have issued an Amber Alert Friday for a 16-year-old girl believed to have been abducted.

Anita Hooper is described as Black, approximately 4 feet 5 inches tall weighing 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Hooper is reportedly wearing Blond Bonnett gray shorts and jersey. She was believed to be taken from a bus stop by three unknown Black males wearing masks.

Anyone with information on this disappearance is asked to call 911 or the Durham Police Department at 919-560-4427

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire truck and vehicle get into a wreck.
Parkersburg fire truck and another vehicle get into a wreck
Jaden Sayre recovery going faster than expected, will be back home on Sat.
Jaden Sayre recovery going faster than expected, will be back home on Sat.
An exciting year for our sun is ahead!
An exciting year for our sun is ahead!
Location for new roundabout in Parkersburg
Funding announced for roundabout project in Parkersburg
Nichole Danielle Kelley
Obituary: Kelley, Nichole Danielle

Latest News

FILE - Owen Shroyer, an InfoWars host and sometimes reporter who is a frequent guest on the...
Infowars host Owen Shroyer pleads guilty to Capitol riot charge
Kyle Petty is interviewing NASCAR star Kyle Busch on the season premiere of 'Dinner Drive' on...
Circle’s ‘Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty’ returns for season premiere, featuring NASCAR star Kyle Busch
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is shown June 13, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP...
Supreme Court upholds conviction of a man for his role on an international hit team
A crucial route connecting multiple states is reopening far ahead of schedule Friday.
Interstate 95 set to reopen less than two weeks after deadly collapse in Philadelphia
FILE - An immigrant considered a threat to public safety and national security waits to be...
Supreme Court rejects Republican-led challenge to a Biden policy on deportations