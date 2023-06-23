Bee swarm removed from downtown Chicago tree

A swarm of bees was discovered in Daley Plaza. (WBBM/CNN)
By WBBM staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WBBM) - Thousands of visitors to Chicago’s Daley Plaza were not exactly welcomed – specifically, a massive swarm of bees that decided to make the area its temporary home.

There’s always a buzz in Chicago, but with all that noise it’s sometimes easy to miss what’s right over your head.

A locust tree at Daley Plaza was swarming with bees before they were removed Thursday.

“Oh, that’s a bigger swarm than I thought,” said Matt Vaske, a beekeeper with the hive supply in Pilsen. “We got the call that there was a swarm out here.”

He said the bees split from their hive in search of a new home. “An expedition, if you will,” he said.

But they could use a bit of help getting there.

“We’re going to have to get something to get us up there,” Vaske said.

A bucket truck will do for beekeeper Naaman Gambill whose day job was suddenly the focus of Daley Plaza and the CBS2 Newsroom.

“Winds picking up, which is not great!” Vaske said.

Gambill’s goal was to coax the bees into boxes and to keep calm before the swarm: “We’re in the thick of it right now.”

From a locust tree in the Loop, bees are on their way to a new home.

“I’m going to hand you some bees. I’m scooping bees out of the bucket literally,” Gambill said to his fellow beekeeper.

City living isn’t for everyone, but there will be plenty of buzz wherever bees land.

“Yeah, I think we got the queen,” Gambill said.

City authorities said the bees will find a new home at a local bee farm.

Copyright 2023 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire truck and vehicle get into a wreck.
Parkersburg fire truck and another vehicle get into a wreck
Jaden Sayre recovery going faster than expected, will be back home on Sat.
Jaden Sayre recovery going faster than expected, will be back home on Sat.
An exciting year for our sun is ahead!
An exciting year for our sun is ahead!
Location for new roundabout in Parkersburg
Funding announced for roundabout project in Parkersburg
Nichole Danielle Kelley
Obituary: Kelley, Nichole Danielle

Latest News

In this satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies, from top to bottom, the vessels Horizon...
Titan implosion has searchers hunting for clues, officials grappling with complex investigation
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about abortion access during a Democratic National Committee...
Biden will sign an order seeking to protect birth control access a year after Roe was overturned
A crucial route connecting multiple states is reopening far ahead of schedule Friday.
Interstate 95 reopens less than two weeks after deadly collapse in Philadelphia
FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
New York doctors get legal protection to prescribe abortion pills across state lines
The new Furby, which comes in either purple or coral, is available on Amazon for $70.
Parents beware: Furby is making a comeback