BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Washington County have canceled the June Car Show.

The Boys & Girls Clubs say the event is canceled due to the weather.

The fundraiser would’ve taken place at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Belpre Church of the Nazarene.

There will be another car show fundraiser next month.

