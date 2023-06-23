Constellium and WVU-P holds skilled trades scholarship signing ceremony

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - Constellium and West Virginia University at Parkersburg are hosting a skilled trades scholarship program signing ceremony. This ceremony not only gives these students the chance to earn an associate of applied science degree, but the students also have a job lined up for them after they graduate at Constellium.

One of the people that signed says this gives him added incentive in staying in the area.

“Yeah, I’m kind of a homebody when it comes to the state of West Virginia. I like it here a lot. A lot of people here don’t, but I love it here though. I think it’s a beautiful state. And especially having a nice job like this and a great career path to follow I think it will definitely help me stay here longer,” Alec Marshall said.

Constellium chief executive officer, Buddy Stemple says this is a great way in addressing workforce shortage needs.

“It’s tremendous. I mean skilled trades people like welders, mechanics, electricians are very hard to find. We discouraged kids from going into trade schools for decades which has been the wrong thing. So, it’s really important to us and this is the fourth group we’ve had. And we’re really excited about it,” Stemple said.

There were a total of 13 scholarship recipients. Eight of them are specializing in mechanical work and the other five will be in electrical work.

