Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library works to increase enrollment in Washington County

The Marietta Community Foundation reports the program currently covers 51 percent of the eligible population in Washington County.
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free books to children from birth until they begin school.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta Community Foundation is working to increase enrollment for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

MCF oversees the county’s Imagination Library Committee, which aims to increase enrollment and funding for the literacy program.

The foundation is introducing the possibility of community members serving on their committees to help with outreach.

Foundation president and CEO Heather Allender believes new committee members can raise awareness and participation in the program.

“That could be readings in the park or just volunteers going to read at preschools because that’s the population we are looking at here.”

The free books are delivered to registered children from birth to age five.

Committee application forms and additional information can be found HERE

