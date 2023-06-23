Fourth of July Celebrations in the MOV

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It’s almost July! Fourth of July celebrations and fireworks are coming soon to the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Information for 2023 Fourth of July events happening in West Virginia and Ohio can be found below.

All information is subject to change.

West Virginia

Parkersburg:

There will be a fireworks display at Fort Boreman Park on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at 10 p.m.

The City Park Carnival is hosted by the Parkersburg American Legion on July 2-5, 2023, at City Park, Cincinnati Circus Company will be the carnival vendor, admission is to be determined.

Vienna:

The Vienna Freedom Festival will be at Grand Central Mall on June 30 and July 1, 2023. There will be live music, entertainment, carnival rides, fireworks, food trucks, and more. There is no admission fee besides optional carnival rides and the price of food. Fireworks will be on Friday, June 30, and a parade on Saturday, July 1, at 10 a.m.

Williamstown:

There will be a pancake breakfast on the morning of Tuesday, July 4, 2023, hosted by the Lions Club.

Ripley:

The Ripley Fourth of July Celebration will take place Thursday, June 29 through Tuesday, July 4, 2023. All events are free except the carnival. There will be music, entertainment, a parade at 12:00 p.m. on July 4, and more. The fireworks finale will be on Tuesday, July 4 at 10 p.m.

Elizabeth:

The Elizabeth-Wirt Volunteer Fire Department will put on a fireworks display after their ice cream social on July 1, 2023. There will be a 5k run at 8 a.m., a parade at 11 a.m., and from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. there will be live entertainment. Fireworks are at 10 p.m. at Schoolview Street near the fire station.

Ohio

Athens:

There will be a fireworks display on Monday, July 3, 2023, behind G&J Pepsi-Cola on E State Street. The fireworks will be viewable from the soccer fields behind Walmart.

Pomeroy:

The Pomeroy Fourth of July Celebration will take place at the Pomeroy Levee on Saturday, July 1, 2023. There will be live music, a comedy show, inflatables, food vendors, and more from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. A fireworks display will be at 10 p.m.

Beverly:

The American Legion fireworks display will be on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, behind Fort Frye Stadium at sundown.

McConnelsville:

There will be a fireworks display on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 10 p.m. beside the dam.

Caldwell:

There will be a fireworks display on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at the Noble County Fairgrounds.

Racine:

There will be a Fourth of July Fireworks and BBQ event on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Fireworks will be put on by the Volunteer Fire Department at 10 p.m. There will be food trucks, craft vendors, a parade, and more.

Rutland:

The Rutland Fourth of July Celebration will be on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Rutland Fireman’s Park. There is a parade at 11 a.m. along with games and inflatables and pageants. Food will be served all day with the Famous Rutland Roast Beef and The Gaven Payne Band will be performing live music from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fireworks will be displayed at 11 p.m.

