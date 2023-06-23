Gospel Mission Food Pantry sees increase in need as donations decrease

By Jacob Krantz
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Gospel Mission Food Pantry in Marietta is seeing a decline in donations.

The pantry hit such a low point in food supply, owner Candy Waite went on social media to spotlight the drop in donations.

Monetary donations spiked thereafter but Waite says the need still outweighs the donations coming through the door.

“I can tell you what I don’t need, and [that is macaroni and cheese.] We are blessed with mac and cheese but everything else across the board is definitely needed.”

No information is required to receive help from the food pantry.

Waite thanked the community for all they do to keep the pantry running.

Details on how to donate can be found HERE

