Great American Petting Farm comes to Parkersburg for two days

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Friday afternoon the Great American Petting Farm made it’s first stop of two at Piggly Wiggly on Emerson Ave.

This is the 32nd year in a row that the petting farm has stopped by West Virginia. This year they made stops in Parkersburg.

Llamas, goats, pigs, ducks and many other farm animals were part of the petting zoo this year.

Many children came to enjoy the petting farm while it is in town.

“Well I’m here today to pet these animals and I was really excited to do this. I said WOOO,” said Carter Scott.

Scott also said that his favorite animal to pet while he was there was a pig.

“I’m going to have to say the pig. Well it’s just because it’s easy to pet, they don’t really move a lot and it’s cute,” said Scott. “I like the pigs too,” said Landry Scott.

The petting farm’s last day will be at the Piggly Wiggly on Plum St. from 12-7 p.m.

