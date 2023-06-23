Local reaction to news of roundabout plans

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the news of a roundabout being put into the Route 14 area of South Parkersburg is moving forward. The roughly $11 million plan is set to add a five-legged roundabout to the intersection at Route 14 and Blizzard Drive.

Another part of this mission will widen nearly a half-mile of Route 14 in South Parkersburg from three to five lanes going from Blizzard Drive to 26th Avenue.

Because of this construction, businesses on this route — like Gran Azteca who are next to the road — are worried about the effect this plan will have when construction starts.

“It’s going to be hard for us. Like I said, it’s going to affect us a lot. So, I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Gran Azteca manager, Francisco Salazar said.

Parkersburg city council president, Sharon Kuhl talks about the roundabout plans.

Parkersburg city council president, Sharon Kuhl said this project will be beneficial for residents in the area and help with the flow of traffic.

“I think this is going to alleviate that problem. I think it’s a positive-economic impact on south Parkersburg. Just going to take citizens a little bit of time to get used to it,” Kuhl said.

Other parts of the project will include turn lanes to the Gihon Road intersection, bigger ADA-accessible sidewalks and crosswalks, lighting and signal improvements.

