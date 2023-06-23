Marietta’s steering committee for its comprehensive plan holds its first meeting

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The committee formed to lead Marietta’s comprehensive plan had its first meeting Thursday night.

The comprehensive plan serves as a roadmap that guides the city toward its goals and defines priorities.

Leaders discussed their approach as well as talked about what they’d like to consider for the plan. Committee members brought up housing, parking, attracting industry, and more. A disclaimer that the main points of focus for the plan are not yet concrete.

The next step of the process is a series of public meetings.

Wendy Moeller, the owner of the lead firm for the plan, said, “We want to make sure that we have a plan that the community has bought into from the beginning and that will kind of represent the community regardless if there’s leadership changes or staffing changes.”

The first round of the public meetings will take a more in-depth look at issues than in the December public meeting.

The second will present the bullet points of what officials are looking into doing based on input.

Moeller said the main discussion topics the committee plans on talking about in the coming series of meetings are housing, economic development, where business areas go, and connection points to make in terms of transportation. She said these are topics committee members have heard about repeatedly.

In December’s public meeting, locals voiced their ideas for Marietta’s future and voted on different topics based on how they prioritize them. The top three voted items were public parking in downtown, more affordable housing, and enhancing bike and pedestrian systems.

Information on the plan will be put on reimaginemarietta.com throughout the process.

Officials will post online surveys for input as well.

