Meet Taz! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Taz joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg.
Taz joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg.(WTAP)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Taz! WTAP’s Pet of the week!

He comes to us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg.

He is about 1.5-2 years old and has been at the shelter since December.

Taz is a bully breed mix, about 65 pounds, and known as a gentle giant at the shelter.

HSOP wanted to highlight Taz because he is one of their longest waiting to be adopted.

They describe him as, “... a goofy boy. He’s really funny. He loves to play. He is dog friendly. We have had him in play groups. He likes a dog about his same size and his same energy to play with.

He is not good with cats.

They recommend older children versus younger children due to his size and strength.

He is good in the car and on the leash, however he is very strong so someone who is stronger should walk him.

He knows tricks- sit, shake, and lay. He is gentle with treats.

You can go to https://www.hsop.org/ to fill out an application, or go to the shelter to do a meet and greet.

There is an adoption special Friday 6/23/23 and 6/24/23 for all dogs and all cats that are spayed and neutered and ready to go home. Dogs are $50 and cats are $20.

Here is a video of Taz interacting with the WTAP staff before coming on set!

Taz is from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire truck and vehicle get into a wreck.
Parkersburg fire truck and another vehicle get into a wreck
Jaden Sayre recovery going faster than expected, will be back home on Sat.
Jaden Sayre recovery going faster than expected, will be back home on Sat.
An exciting year for our sun is ahead!
An exciting year for our sun is ahead!
Location for new roundabout in Parkersburg
Funding announced for roundabout project in Parkersburg
Nichole Danielle Kelley
Obituary: Kelley, Nichole Danielle

Latest News

Meet Taz! WTAP's Pet of the Week
Ricky and Lucy were brought in as strays. It's unknown if they were from the same home or met...
Meet Ricky and Lucy! WTAP’s Pets of the Week!
Meet Ricky and Lucy! WTAP's Pets of the week!
Rowdy is a one-year-old mixed breed at the Pleasants Co. Humane Society
Meed Rowdy! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!