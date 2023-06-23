PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Taz! WTAP’s Pet of the week!

He comes to us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg.

He is about 1.5-2 years old and has been at the shelter since December.

Taz is a bully breed mix, about 65 pounds, and known as a gentle giant at the shelter.

HSOP wanted to highlight Taz because he is one of their longest waiting to be adopted.

They describe him as, “... a goofy boy. He’s really funny. He loves to play. He is dog friendly. We have had him in play groups. He likes a dog about his same size and his same energy to play with.

He is not good with cats.

They recommend older children versus younger children due to his size and strength.

He is good in the car and on the leash, however he is very strong so someone who is stronger should walk him.

He knows tricks- sit, shake, and lay. He is gentle with treats.

You can go to https://www.hsop.org/ to fill out an application, or go to the shelter to do a meet and greet.

There is an adoption special Friday 6/23/23 and 6/24/23 for all dogs and all cats that are spayed and neutered and ready to go home. Dogs are $50 and cats are $20.

Here is a video of Taz interacting with the WTAP staff before coming on set!

Taz is from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.