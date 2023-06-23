Obituary: McCullough, Elsie Jean Abels

Elsie Jean Abels McCullough
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Elsie Jean Abels McCullough, 91 of Parkersburg passed away June 21, 2023.

She was born February 6, 1932 in Ravenswood, WV. the daughter of the late Frank Lester and Lori Ellen Richard Abels.

She had worked for a time many years ago at the St. Joseph Hospital as a Registered Nurse and after starting her family she was a Homemaker.  She was a wonderful cook who loved her family, she enjoyed listening to her husband play his guitar and quilting.  She was Methodist by faith.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Robert William McCullough of Parkersburg;  Her children, Mary Ellen Hopkins of Parkersburg and Thomas McCullough (Dee) of Gallipolis OH. Her grandchildren, Robert Hopkins (Theresa), Robert McCullough (Andrea), Cody Hopkins (Erica) and Shelley Walker (Tim).  13 great grandchildren.  One brother, Robert Abels of PA.

She was preceded in death by her son, Larry McCullough, her son in law, Kenneth Hopkins,  Her brothers, Bill, Glen, Charles, John and Ray Abels and her sisters, Geraldine Corano and  Frankie Potts.

Funeral services will be Monday at 1:00pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Reverend Brian Boley officiating.  Burial will be in the Evergreen North Cemetery.  Visitation will be Sunday from 2-5pm.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

