Obituary: Rollins, Douglas Jay

Douglas Jay Rollins, 66, of Davisville passed away June 22, 2023 at the Camden Clark Memorial Hospital. He was born January 20, 1957 in Parkersburg and was the son of the late Amos June and Alice Ann Simmons Rollins.

Doug was a hard worker, known to be able to fix anything and able to “reverse” engineer to solve problems. He believed everything had a purpose and threw nothing away. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, time at the farm and went to the West Virginia mountains every year.

He is survived by his wife Marion Snodgrass Rollins; three children, Douglas Jay Rollin, II and his wife Janelle of Cairo, Christian C. Rollins and his wife Sally Jo of Cairo, Stephanie Lynne Jones and her husband George of Parkersburg; nine grandchildren, Jocelyn, Jaycea, Christian, Colton, Caden, Clayton, Casen, Melissa, Dillon; two great grandchildren, Abby and Freya; two brothers, Jed and Jeff and three sisters, Janice, Jill and Jennifer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Amos.

Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

