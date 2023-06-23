Obituary: Stewart, Richard G.

By Alex Semancik
Published: Jun. 23, 2023
Richard G. Stewart, 93, of Marietta passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at home. He was born June 9, 1930 in Rosemont, WV a son of Alliston Paul Stewart and Marjorie Pearl Waller Stewart.

He was a maintenance Welder for Union Carbide/Elkem for 32 years.  He was affiliated   with United Methodist Church, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and a talented wood worker.

On July 27, 1953, he married Eleanor Spears who survives with son Rick (Colleen) Stewart of Mocksville, NC, daughter Kyla (Greg) Dent  of Marietta; 2 grandchildren, Karly  (Bryan) Hardesty and Shaun Dent(Michelle Baker); 4 grandchildren:  Kilynn and Aydric Wynn and Beaudyn and Kambrye Hardesty, several nieces and nephews and his dog “Chloe” and special grand doggies, Briley and Stryker.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 sisters and 2 brothers.

Funeral service will be held on Monday (June 26) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home.  Family will greet friends on Sunday at the funeral home from 1 until 4 at the funeral home. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation to the Ohio Valley Humane Society or American Cancer Society will be appreciated.

