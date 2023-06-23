Peoples Bank Theatre will hold auditions for Missoula Children’s Theatre

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Peoples Bank Theatre is preparing a Missoula Children’s Theatre Production.

The play Beauty Lou and the Country Beast is a county version of Beauty and the Beast.

Auditions will be held Monday starting at 10 a.m.

They are looking for 50 to 60 students that are preparing to enter first through twelfth grades.

Peoples Bank Theatre Marketing Director Sarah Clark shared why they put on plays by students.

“Basically we want to give children the opportunity to experience the performing arts within our community,” said Clark.

Those selected to be apart of the play will attend rehearsals through the week.

The performance on Friday at 7 p.m. at Peoples Bank Theatre.

For more information on the play you can visit Peoples Bank Theatre - Missoula Children’s Theatre.

