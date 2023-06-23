This is Home: Alvin Phillips’ work with Habitat

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The current Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley Executive Direct Alvin Phillips is preparing to retire.

Phillips has been involved with Habitat for Humanity for 30 years and in that time, he has accomplished a lot.

He started out volunteering and then became the first executive director for Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley in 1995.

“I’ve always wanted to help. My dad was a builder; I can’t build but I think there’s something about that that drew me in. It’s just been a real blessing to be apart of such a great organization,” said Phillips.

A few years after becoming the first executive director Phillips went on to the local regional office of Habitat for Humanity International where he helped in Bolivia; El Salvador; and Haiti.

Phillips returned to the Mid-Ohio Valley in 2006 to continue Habitat’s work locally.

“The ministry of Habitat is to provide better housing for folks in need of a better place to live. That mission itself drew me in; and it’s been an amazing group of people. Its not me doing this work, its me helping to guide the work,” said Phillips.

With his time at Habitat Phillips had the opportunity to meet former President Jimmy Carter.

“He is just such a great man. Obviously he was in the most powerful position in the world for four years, but I also think it goes to show that you can do great things without being in the most powerful position in the world,” recalled Phillips.

Phillips used what he saw from Carter to help the community through building connections and houses.

“I think, number one, it’s building the relationships not only with the families in the homes but also with the volunteers, the donors, churches and businesses. It’s just a tremendous thing. Being able to successfully build 113 finished homes with 2 under construction,” shared Phillips.

Phillips couldn’t be happier with all that he’s been able to do with Habitat for the community.

“There are just great opportunities with Habitat and it’s been life changing for me as it has been for many people in our community,” reflected Phillips.

At the end of the month, Phillips will step down as executive director but stay around to assist with the transition until the end of the year.

