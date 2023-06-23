Who’s the fastest baby on the mat? Local infants compete in the diaper derby

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Babies put on their game faces for the diaper derby at the West Virginia Interstate Fair.

The rules of the game are simple. Put your baby on the mat and watch them go. Participants can coax their babies forward but touching them is grounds for disqualification.

Little Octavia made it across the mat in 11.02 seconds. Her mom Teela Lewis said she’s speedy on and off the mat.

“She took a little power nap before we got here and then, as soon as we got here, she’s been wild. She’s been ready to go. I just knew she was gonna make it,” she said.

On Friday, there will be a hay bale throw and skillet toss, a watermelon eating contest, a mud bog, and more at the fairgrounds.

