Wirt County Road to be closed in two places

(Greg Blomberg - stock.adobe.com)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIRT COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) – A road in Wirt County will be closed in two places soon.

Wirt County Route 3 (Munday Road) will be closed from Monday, June 26 to Friday, June 30, 2023, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.

The road will be closed from milepost 0.15 to milepost 2.25 to the junction of WV 5 (Little Kanawha Parkway) and milepost 7.5 to milepost 9.0.

The closures will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., but the road will be open overnight.

The road will be closed due to culvert repairs.

Flagging personnel will be present to maintain emergency vehicle access, there will be significant delays.

Contact (304)865-0086 with any questions.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaden Sayre recovery going faster than expected, will be back home on Sat.
Jaden Sayre recovery going faster than expected, will be back home on Sat.
Fire truck and vehicle get into a wreck.
Parkersburg fire truck and another vehicle get into a wreck
Location for new roundabout in Parkersburg
Funding announced for roundabout project in Parkersburg
An exciting year for our sun is ahead!
An exciting year for our sun is ahead!
Nichole Danielle Kelley
Obituary: Kelley, Nichole Danielle

Latest News

Work continues on Front Street resurfacing project
Boys & Girls Clubs June Car Show canceled
Fourth of July Celebrations in the MOV
Taz joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg.
Meet Taz! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!