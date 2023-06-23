Wirt County Road to be closed in two places

WIRT COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) – A road in Wirt County will be closed in two places soon.

Wirt County Route 3 (Munday Road) will be closed from Monday, June 26 to Friday, June 30, 2023, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.

The road will be closed from milepost 0.15 to milepost 2.25 to the junction of WV 5 (Little Kanawha Parkway) and milepost 7.5 to milepost 9.0.

The closures will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., but the road will be open overnight.

The road will be closed due to culvert repairs.

Flagging personnel will be present to maintain emergency vehicle access, there will be significant delays.

Contact (304)865-0086 with any questions.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.