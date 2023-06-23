Work continues on Front Street resurfacing project

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – Two Marietta roads are scheduled to be milled, paved, sealed, and cleaned up.

Front Street from Putnam Street to Wooster Street and Glendale Extension from Colgate Drive to Dun-Wrentin Road will be milled, paved, and sealed starting on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

Additional milling and paving will be performed on Front Street from Wooster Street to Sacra Via at a later date, according to the City of Marietta.

The contractor for the project will be Shelly & Sands.

Parking will be prohibited in some locations while work is performed. The City of Marietta asks residents to obey “NO PARKING” signs and the dates and times posted on them.

Traffic will be maintained with occasional exceptions while positioning and staging equipment.

Contact the City of Marietta Engineering Department at (740) 373-5495 with questions.

