WVU approves budget cuts, increased tuition rates

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After two days of meetings, the West Virginia University Board of Governors has approved a budget for the 2024 fiscal year.

Officials say the budget aims to streamline and strengthen the WVU System for the future.

The $1.2 billion FY 2024 budget also includes cuts of nearly $10 million that seeks to address the financial hurdles the university is navigating through.

University officials say $7 million of the budget cut comes from reducing the number of university employees.

Also included in the budget are increases in housing and dining fees to help offset inflation and a rise in the cost of goods and services. The cost of tuition and fees will also increase by nearly 3% over this year’s budget.

“We take every tuition increase very seriously, but we work diligently to leverage federal, state and externally funded financial aid to our students so the cost is manageable,” said Paula Congelio, vice president and chief financial officer. “The University has also increased the amount of unfunded institutional aid provided to students and expects this amount to exceed $134 million in 2024.”

The next regular BOG meeting is scheduled for July 31.

